More trouble for Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3?

The crew of Dabangg 3 has also been accused of damaging a figurine at a fort in Maheshwar

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's shoot for Dabangg 3 has been marred by controversies. He has now been issued a notice by the Archaeological Survey of India. While shooting at the Jal Mahal in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh, the unit violated the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1959 by constructing a set at a historical site. The crew has also been accused of damaging a figurine at a fort in Maheshwar. Earlier, there was an uproar over covering a Shivling with wooden planks while shooting. Though a line producer from the Dabbang 3 team released a statement on Twitter.

On the other hand, Salman Khan announced the completion of Dabangg 3's title track, Hud Hud Dabangg. He shared a picture from the sets, which had him decked in his royal blue shirt, jeans and his trademark sunglasses hooked behind his shirt's collar.

Dabangg 3 is a prequel, which brings forth the backstory of Chulbul Pandey, who will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback, which will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, the film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the leads.

