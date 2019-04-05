Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud Dabangg wrapped up; Salman Khan shares photo

bollywood

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to announce the completion of the Dabangg 3's title track Hud Hud Dabangg

Salman Khan shared this still from the song on his Twitter account.

One of Salman Khan's most loved franchises, Dabangg is coming up with its third instalment. Salman Khan, along with his 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha and other star cast has begun shooting for the film in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday morning, Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to share a piece of news related to Dabanng 3 with his fans. He stated that the most-loved track, which is the title track of the film, 'Hud Hud Dabangg' has been wrapped up. The entire song has been shot and he also shared a glimpse of himself from the song, which has further upped up the curiosity level amongst his fans.

This is what he wrote on Twitter, "HUD HUD Dabangg song done for #dabangg3... [sic]"

On Wednesday, a small clip of Salman Khan rehearsing and dancing on this song as his character Chulbul Pandey had also gone viral.

In that video, the 53-year-old actor was seen dressed in his Dabangg royal blue shirt, a pair of jeans and his trademark sunglasses, which make him look quirky as his avatar, Chulbul Pandey. Not just this, the film's leading lady and Chulbul's love-interest aka Rajjo, essayed by Sonakshi Sinha also shared an update about the film.

Sonakshi shared a photo of herself clad in a floral pink saree with a flower tucked in her hair. She is an epitome of beauty in this picture. Sonakshi shared the picture on her Instagram account and asked everyone to wish her luck for this film. Dabangg 3 is special and close to Sona's heart as she made her debut in Bollywood with its first instalment, titled, Dabangg.

Dabangg 3 is a prequel, which brings forth the backstory of Chulbul Pandey, who will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback, which will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Arbaaz Khan productions. The film stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the leads.

