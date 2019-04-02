Salman Khan turns Dabangg cop in his late grandfather's jurisdiction

bollywood

Salman is all set to reprise his Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey a bent cop for the third time. The actor is shooting for a song from Dabangg 3 in Maheshwar, same location where his grandfather was posted.

Salman Khan and Prabhudheva on the sets of Dabangg 3

Yesterday, the first scene that Salman Khan shot for the third outing of Dabangg was in his character Chulbul Pandey's trademark style - sunglasses slung over the back collar of his shirt. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the unit is shooting in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Khan shared a video on social media ahead of beginning Dabangg 3 shoot in Indore.

Indore not only marks Salman's birthplace but is also special for another reason. Salman's grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan was posted in Mandleshwar, south Indore for 12 years as a DIG of police back then.

Ironically, Salman Khan who plays a cop himself in the film will be shooting for a song from Dabangg 3 in Maheshwar, same location where his grandfather was posted. Salman's dad, Salim Khan was also born in Indore but as kids, they use to always visit their father during summer vacations in Maheshwar.

Salman shared the video captioning, "Arbaaz and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force."

View this post on Instagram Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onMar 31, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

Before Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif.

