Inside fun: From Salman Khan's dance to a superhero cake, Ahil's birthday was lavish
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma son, Ahil Sharma, celebrated his third birthday on March 3 at Panvel farmhouse. Uncle Salman Khan was in a celebratory mood and danced his heart out at the do
Salman Khan shares a strong bond with his nephew, Ahil Sharma. The actor often shares sweet moments between himself and Ahil on his social media account. From giving the child piggyback rides to painting with him and unleashing his inner child, Salman Khan and Ahil Sharma's camaraderie is to something to watch out for!
The toddler celebrated his third birthday on March 3, 2019, and the Khan family organised a lovely party for the kids at their Panvel farmhouse. The party was a carnival-themed affair, which had cartoon characters dancing and Ferris wheels too. In a video doing the rounds, Salman Khan, dressed in a casual shirt and shorts with his cowboy hat on, is seen dancing with the Donald Duck.
View this post on Instagram
Ahil's birthday cake was one of its kind. It was a superhero-themed cake, which had Thor, Spiderman, Batman, Ironman and Hulk, on it. The video of the cake-cutting ceremony was shared by actor-producer Atul Agnihotri (husband of Salman's elder sister, Alvira Khan) on his social media account.
View this post on Instagram
#HappyBirthday #3yrsold #Ahil ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma
Not just this, there were many other amusement park rides at the birthday gala.
View this post on Instagram
#HappyBirthday #3yrsold #Ahil #Carnival @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma
From Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, socialite Deanne Panday and many others were spotted at the bash. Here are some more videos from Ahil's third birthday.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Ahil ,ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥°thank you @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma for the cutest carnival,we have had as much fun as the childrenðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ #carnival #birthday #Ahil3years #3years #birthdayboy #friendslikefamily #somuchfun
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for the love alwaysðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ @arpitakhansharma #Friendslikefamily
Undoubtedly, Ahil Sharma's birthday was one of its kind!
