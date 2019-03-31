Inside fun: From Salman Khan's dance to a superhero cake, Ahil's birthday was lavish

bollywood

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma son, Ahil Sharma, celebrated his third birthday on March 3 at Panvel farmhouse. Uncle Salman Khan was in a celebratory mood and danced his heart out at the do

Salman Khan and Ahil Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan shares a strong bond with his nephew, Ahil Sharma. The actor often shares sweet moments between himself and Ahil on his social media account. From giving the child piggyback rides to painting with him and unleashing his inner child, Salman Khan and Ahil Sharma's camaraderie is to something to watch out for!

The toddler celebrated his third birthday on March 3, 2019, and the Khan family organised a lovely party for the kids at their Panvel farmhouse. The party was a carnival-themed affair, which had cartoon characters dancing and Ferris wheels too. In a video doing the rounds, Salman Khan, dressed in a casual shirt and shorts with his cowboy hat on, is seen dancing with the Donald Duck.

Ahil's birthday cake was one of its kind. It was a superhero-themed cake, which had Thor, Spiderman, Batman, Ironman and Hulk, on it. The video of the cake-cutting ceremony was shared by actor-producer Atul Agnihotri (husband of Salman's elder sister, Alvira Khan) on his social media account.

Not just this, there were many other amusement park rides at the birthday gala.

From Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, socialite Deanne Panday and many others were spotted at the bash. Here are some more videos from Ahil's third birthday.

Undoubtedly, Ahil Sharma's birthday was one of its kind!

Watch video: When baby Ahil 'slapped' Salman Khan

