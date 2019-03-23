Salman Khan bonds with nephew Ahil sister Arpita Khan Sharma

Updated: Mar 23, 2019, 16:25 IST | mid-day online desk

The Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan had once shared a video of Ahil teasing him by offering him a morsel and then eating it himself

Salman Khan bonds with nephew Ahil sister Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan's sister Arpita shared a heart-melting photograph of the superstar bonding with his nephew Ahil. Arpita on Instagram posted a photograph, where Ahil can be seen clinging to the "Dabangg" star and his mother on each side.

The 53-year-old star keeps updating his fans about him and his love for Ahil. The "Tiger Zinda Hai" star had once shared a video of Ahil teasing him by offering him a morsel and then eating it himself.

"My life in one frame. My brother and my son. Thank you god for the choicest blessing," Arpita, who married actor Aayush Sharma in November 2014, captioned the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My life in one frameðÂÂÂÂÂÂ My brother & My son. Thank you god for the choicest blessing ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onMar 22, 2019 at 2:42am PDT

On the Bollywood front, Salman is prepping for the release of his upcoming film "Bharat", directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Salman Khanarpita khanbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Why did Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan make news this week?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees