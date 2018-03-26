Salman Khan and entire family to celebrate Ahil's birthday in Abu Dhabi

With Salman Khan busy shooting in the UAE, Arpita Khan Sharma and Khan-daan take little Ahil's birthday bash to Abu Dhabi



The Khan family in Maldives last year

Much like Salman Khan, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma too knows how to party in style. mid-day has learnt that she is pulling all stops to celebrate her son Ahil's second birthday — the entire Khan-daan will be heading to Abu Dhabi this week for a destination birthday celebration. Since Salman was too busy with Race 3 shoot in the UAE capital to fly down to Mumbai, his sister decided to take the party to Abu Dhabi so that Ahil's favourite mamujaan could be a part of the bash.



Arpita Khan Sharma with Ahil

A source reveals that the three-day celebration will kickstart on March 29 with the Khans and Aayush Sharma's family arriving in the city. "Arpita and Aayush want it to be an intimate affair. So the guest list includes only family members — Salma and Salim Khan, Helen, Arbaaz, his son Arhaan, Sohail and his family, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, and Aayush's parents Anil and Sunita Sharma. The welcome lunch on the first day will be followed by a fancy dinner to bring in Ahil's birthday. The next day will see the family head out to an island nearby. The birthday party is saved for the last day where the families will enjoy a desert safari and a farewell dinner," says the source. He adds that Salman Khan's friends from Race 3 team, including producer Ramesh Taurani, director Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will join in the revelry.



Salman Khan

The affair is being planned by event planner Dhaval Chandarana and his company, WED Gurus. Interestingly, Chandarana had handled Ahil Sharma's last birthday bash in Maldives too. Considering Ahil is an avid fan of the series, Paw Patrol and Tayo The Little Bus, his cake will be designed keeping these themes in mind. "The cake is being made by Wow Sweets, one of the best cake designers in Dubai. Arpita has also ordered for a large macaroon tower done by French luxury bakery Laduree."

When contacted, Chandarana confirmed the news.

