When Salman Khan met the long-lost twins

Salman Khan was amused to see Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger and could barely tell them apart

Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny

Jacqueline Fernandez's lookalike, American YouTuber and social media sensation Amanda Cerny, is in town. The judwaas caught up with Salman Khan at an event. Sallu was amused to see Jacky's doppelganger and could barely tell them apart. Amanda Cerny also attended the special screening of Notebook along with Jacqueline. Amanda's Instagram account is filled with stories of her going out and about in Mumbai. From Insta stories at the gym to her visiting Shane and Falguni Peacock's store.

Pictures of the three have been doing the rounds of social media. Netizens are keen that Sallu cast Jacky's long-lost twin in one of his upcoming productions. Knowing the star's obsession for foreign imports, it won't come as a surprise. He could perhaps plan a third outing of the Judwaa franchise. Iulia Vantur has a reason to worry.

Jacqueline Fernandez considers Cerny her long-lost twin. Netizens, too, agree that the two look identical and perhaps got separated at the Kumbh Mela during childhood. Germany-based Cerny enjoys her own popularity. She has over 24 million followers on Instagram. Cerny has come to India for the sixth edition of the YouTube FanFest.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and others. The film is set to release in Eid 2019.

