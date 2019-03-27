See photos: Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger Amanda Cerny is in Mumbai now

Updated: Mar 27, 2019, 14:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger Amanda Cerny is in India. The 27-year-old celebrity was clicked at Mumbai Airport last night. Check out her pictures here

Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny

Jacqueline Fernandez's wish has come true! The actress was keen to meet her doppelganger, American YouTuber and fitness enthusiast Amanda Cerny. So much so that she even posted a black-and-white snapshot on Instagram of hers and Amanda and wrote, "I think it's about time you visited me in Mumbai (sic)."

And guess what? Amanda Cerny is in India. The 27-year-old celebrity was clicked at Mumbai Airport last night. Check out her pictures here:

Amanda Cerny at Mumbai Airport (Pic/Yogen Shah)
Jacqueline Fernandez considers Cerny her long-lost twin. Netizens, too, agree that the two look identical and perhaps got separated at the Kumbh Mela during childhood.

 
 
 
@amandacerny I think it’s about time you came visited me in Mumbai!! ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ

Last year, Jacqueline had posted another picture of hers with Amanda and wrote, "We are convinced we have been separated at birth!"

 
 
 
We are convinced we have been separated at birth!!!@amandacerny ð¸ @ayosphoto

Amanda too had shared photos of hers and Jacky and wrote: "The story of us starts now"

 
 
 
The story of us starts nowðªð¼â¤ï¸ ð¯‍âï¸ @jacquelinef143 ð¸ @ayosphoto

