Watch video: Salman Khan shooting for Dabangg 3 song on the banks of the Narmada river goes viral

A video of Dabangg 3 shoot, featuring Salman Khan, made its way online and has gone viral

Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg 3 in Madhya Pradesh (Pic/Screenshots from Instagram video shared by Salman Khan's Fan Club)

As Salman Khan is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a video of the actor dancing on the banks of the Narmada river has gone viral. The video, shared by Khan's fan club, has got the social media world talking.

Salman Khan is seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of jeans with his sunglasses in place for his avatar as the quirky Chulbul Pandey in the film. The music seems to be the title track of Dabangg 3.

"Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh," Salman Instagrammed a video in which he is seen greeting his fans, who are flocked to see the actor shooting for the film.

Fans in Indore are ecstatic about Salman shooting in the city. He has been attracting a huge crowd wherever he has been shooting.

Surendra Singh Baghel, Cabinet Minister for Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Narmada Valley Development Authority, is elated to have both of them in the city.

"Thank you to the entire team of 'Dabanng 3' for showcasing two beautiful destinations of MP -- Mandleshwar and Maheshwar on the big screen. Extending my wishes for the movie to be a blockbuster," Baghel had tweeted.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Prabhudheva. The first instalment of the movie series Dabangg, which released in 2010, was directed by Anurag Kashyap while Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan.

Dabangg tells the story of Chulbul Pandey, a police officer who has his own way of dealing with corruption. The franchise also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill in key roles.

