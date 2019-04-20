Watch video: Salman Khan treats his fans with Bharat's motion poster

bollywood

Bharat's thirty-five-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Salman's character from the film from 1964 to 2010. It can be seen in the poster that the map of 'Bharat' is being sketched around the actor's looks.

Salman Khan from Bharat's motion poster

After creating an uproar across the nation by posting Bharat poster series, Salman Khan has now shared the motion poster of the film, which brought together all the looks and took the audience through the character era that Salman portrays from 1964 to 2010; a treat for the waiting fans.

Salman Khan took to his social media, this morning and shared the motion poster and wrote, "Dekhiye Bharat ka safar iss EID pe!"

Bharat will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life, which makes the movie a power-packed journey already. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gave everybody an exciting glance, into the facades of the film.

The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Besides Salman and Katrina, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi also star in the movie.

'Bharat' is one of the biggest releases of the year which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Salman is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time in 'Bharat' after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The trailer is scheduled to be out on April 24, whereas the film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5.

