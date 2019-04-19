Bharat 5th poster out: Salman Khan's character from 1990 looks intense

bollywood

Just like the third and fourth poster of Bharat, Katrina Kaif has also been featured on this one alongside Salman Khan. Khan shared Bharat 5th poster on his Twitter handle

Bharat 5th poster, featuring Salman Khan

The trailer launch of Salman Khan's Bharat is just a week away, and the actor has been constantly treating fans with his looks from the film - the latest one being his all patriot avatar. Salman, on Friday, unveiled yet another poster of his upcoming film, featuring the actor in a character from 1990. Dressed in blue shirt, paired with a grey coat with a salt-pepper light stubble, the poster also features Katrina in a desi attire sporting a small black bindi.

"Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai!," the Dabangg actor tweeted.

Check out the fifth poster of Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif right here:

Bharat is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie stars Katrina Kaif as the woman protagonist. Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff are also playing pivotal roles in the film.

The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser, unveiled in January, depicted Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

In the run-up to the promo launch on April 24, the team will release more posters over the next 5 days, each showcasing a different look of other principal characters.

Says a trade source, "The film charts India's journey from its independence in 1947 to 2010, as witnessed by Salman's character Bharat. Both Salman and Katrina will sport five different looks as they age in the course of the narrative. Since there has been immense curiosity around their on-screen avatars, Salman suggested that each look be released individually. While one sees him as a young acrobat in a circus, another has him as a middle-aged naval officer, and one more as a miner. This will be followed by a poster each of Katrina, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover."

This is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after 'Sultan' in 2016 and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in the following year. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The trailer of 'Bharat' will be out on April 24, whereas the film is slated to release around Eid on June 05 this year.

