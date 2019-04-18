Bharat 4th poster out: Salman Khan impresses in naval uniform

bollywood

Just like the third poster of Bharat, Katrina Kaif has also been featured on this one alongside Salman Khan. Khan shared Bharat 4th poster on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Meri Mitti. Mera Desh! #BharatKoSalaam"

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Bharat's latest poster

Salman Khan unveiled Bharat's 4th poster today and we must say, the actor looks smart in a moustache. His new look gives a sneak peek into the character's matured age in 1985 where he could be seen dressed in a white naval uniform teamed up with a retro style pair of sunglasses.

Just like the third poster of Bharat, Katrina Kaif has also been featured on this poster. Salman Khan shared the look on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Meri Mitti. Mera Desh! #BharatKoSalaam"

Check out the fourth look of Salman Khan from Bharat's poster here:

The first three posters of Bharat are also quite intriguing. The first poster features Salman in a salt-and-pepper look, while the second one features him as a strapping young man.

According to reports, the 'Dabangg' actor will be seen in five different looks in the film spanning over a period of over 60 years. The film is about the journey of man and nation together.

Bharat is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie stars Katrina Kaif as the woman protagonist. Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff are also playing pivotal roles in the film.

The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser, unveiled in January, depicted Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

This is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after 'Sultan' in 2016 and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in the following year. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The trailer of 'Bharat' will be out on April 24, whereas the film is slated to release around Eid on June 05 this year.

Also Read: See photo: This is how Paris Hilton reacted to Salman Khan's Bharat poster

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates