Bharat's third poster features a moustachioed Salman Khan and a gorgeous Katrina

bollywood

The makers of Bharat have been keeping the audience on their toes by releasing one poster after another of Salman Khan in his many avatars. Here's the third and latest Bharat poster

Bharat poster

Salman Khan has surprised his fans once again after releasing the third poster of the much-awaited film Bharat. The poster stars Salman Khan in a moustachioed look and wearing a hard hat with a headlamp. Salman's posters from Bharat have been getting everyone curiouser and curiouser about the plotline of the film.

The third poster also stars the gorgeous Katrina Kaif in all her curly-haired glory. The actress can be seen sporting a crisp white shirt tucked into beige trousers, looking all sharp and stunning. Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the poster with his fans and wrote: "Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir' @katrinakaif #BharatKaJunoon"

Here's Bharat's third poster:

Bharat follows the story of a man across 60 years, and along with him the story of a nation over those years too. The makers of the film have been teasing the audience with teasers, posters and other glimpses from the film to keep the excitement going.

The first and second posters of the film are also quite intriguing. The first poster features Salman in a salt-and-pepper look, while the second one features him as a strapping young man.

Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features an ensemble cast with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and others in pivotal roles.

Watch Bharat's teaser here:

