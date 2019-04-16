See photo: This is how Paris Hilton reacted to Salman Khan's Bharat poster

bollywood

Paris Hilton was visibly impressed with Salman Khan's younger look in his upcoming film Bharat. Here's how she reacted to the poster!

Paris Hilton and Salman Khan

Salman Khan recently took to social media to share the second poster of his upcoming film Bharat, which left netizens curious and excited. Soon after the poster was released, Hollywood's renowned model-singer-actress-fashion designer Paris Hilton commented on the poster with an emoji, and ever since her remark, the Internet is going into overdrive. With over 862 likes and 52 replies, her remark is going viral.

The new poster showcases Salman Khan in a much younger avatar. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan captioned it, "Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! #BharatKiJawaani." You can also see Disha Patani in the background, in character as a trapeze artist.

Paris Hilton, visibly impressed with the poster, commented with a smiley face wearing sunglasses emoji. Showcasing the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an older look with a greying moustache, beard and hair.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in time. Fans of the actor are now counting days before this grand movie releases the trailer. Featuring stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and will be releasing on June 5, 2019.

Check out Bharat's second poster:

