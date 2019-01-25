Bharat teaser out: Salman Khan introduces Bharat

bollywood

The much-anticipated film, Bharat teaser was unveiled by Salman Khan on his Twitter account

Salman Khan on Friday took to his Twitter account to release the teaser of his much-anticipated Eid release, Bharat for the fans. The 1:26-minute starts with the monologue of Salman Khan along with the glimpses from the film and the teaser shows the journey of a man and a nation together. Also, it features the different avatar of Salman Khan, from rockstar bike rider to navy officer to old man. Salman Khan's Bharat teaser looks promising as ever.

Team Bharat is currently shooting the last schedule in Filmcity, Mumbai and now the makers shared the teaser and it is all that you need to see.

Last week, producer of Bharat, Atul Agnihotri shared a sneak-peek from Bharat's teaser on his social media account. Bharat's team is currently shooting the last schedule of the film in Goregaon's Filmcity. Atul Agnihotri shared the countdown video which raised the excitement amongst the fans.



Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The 'Dabangg' star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father.



Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

