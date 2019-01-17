Bharat teaser: Sneak peek of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is here

bollywood

Atul Agnihotri shared video - which is a sneak peek into the teaser of Bharat, likely to release on January 26, 2019.

Pic Courtesy/ Atul Agnihotri Twitter Account

Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. Producer Atul Agnihotri announced that the teaser of the film Bharat is on its way to release.

Atul Agnihotri took to his official Twitter handle and shared the news. The producer tweeted, "Countdown begins @bharat_thefilm #Teaser (sic)"

Team Bharat is currently shooting the last schedule in Filmcity, Mumbai and now the producer shared the countdown video which has raised the excitement amongst the fans.

With the waving flag, the video has piqued the interest of the audience to witness the teaser. The team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film that has left the audience in awe and asking for more. Bharat team has shot across enticing locations earlier at Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and now in Punjab.

Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The 'Dabangg' star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

