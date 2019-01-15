Inside Salman Khan's 10,000 square feet secret gym on Bharat set in Film City

bollywood

Workout centre, complete with equipment from Salman Khan's personalised fitness range, constructed on Bharat set in Film City for superstar

Salman Khan

Irrespective of how busy Salman Khan is, his daily schedule will feature a rigorous workout session - the primary reason why he is fighting fit at 53. The superstar, who has moved lock, stock and barrel to Goregaon for the last schedule of Bharat, hasn't let the move play havoc with his ritual - mid-day has learnt that producers Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit have specially built a 10,000 square feet gym in Film City to ensure Khan doesn't miss his workout regimen. What makes it all the more special is that the centre boasts of equipment from the actor's recently launched line of fitness gear.



Khan during his workout regimen. Pic/Twitter

For the uninitiated, Khan announced late last year that he will be launching his own range of fitness equipment. The superstar acquired 100 per cent manufacturing rights of Jerai Fitness - which designs and manufactures weight-resistance, exercise equipment - for the endeavour.

Says a source from the unit, "Since Salman did not want to travel to Goregaon from Bandra daily, he moved to a location near the set. He asked for a huge gym to be made on the set itself, with the equipment from his own line, Being Human. It's a state-of-the-art gym, which has all the latest workout gear hand-picked by Salman. It took a week to construct the gym."



The gym constructed in Film City

The source adds that Khan has been working out twice a day to maintain a lean look for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture. "The film sees him in five different looks as the story spans across decades. Currently, they are shooting the portions that see Salman's character in his younger days. So, he has to sport a thinner frame, and has been training there religiously."

Producer Nikhil Namit confirms, "We have constructed a 10,000 square feet gym, with equipment from Salman's gym line, on the sets of Bharat. The cast and crew use it, too."

