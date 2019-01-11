Flashback Friday: Kartik Aaryan is a replica of Salman Khan in this photo

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram picture will remind you of Salman Khan from his early days

Kartik Aaryan and Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: [L] Instagram/kartikaaryan, [R] mid-day archive

This throwback photo of Kartik Aaryan has a striking resemblance with Salman Khan. He has swept hearts with his charm, his monologue has the nation giggling and he has indeed become one of the heartthrobs of Bollywood! Kartik Aaryan has always won his fans over with his talent and his cuteness.

Smoothly entering the 100 Cr Club with his blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, there has been no looking back for him. While he keeps engaging his fans with his posts and tweets on social media, the one particular photo that has our attention is the recent throwback picture of the actor.

Often keeping an 'up in the air' hairdo, the young actor shared a throwback photo with his hairdo done downwards! But what blows our mind is the striking resemblance of the heartthrob with Salman Khan in his early days. Kartik's utter cuteness is winning his fans hearts all over again. He captioned the photo saying, "When the hair wasn’t up. The Photo that got me my Debut Film’s Audition. #MainePyarKiya look to #Pyaarkapunchnama [sic]."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be commencing the promotions of his upcoming film 'Luka Chuppi' with Kriti Sanon.

