Bharat Trailer: Five reasons why Salman Khan-starrer will be an enthralling journey

The makers of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani-starrer Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, dropped the official trailer of the film, and it is a journey to watch out for

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

The makers of Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, released the trailer of the film, and Salman Bhai fans can't get over his multiple avatars and the engaging storyline. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser unveiled in January, depicted Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life. Before the trailer launch of the movie, the team released multiple posters over five days last week, each showcasing a different look of the principal characters.

Salman Khan's various looks:

The first look of Salman Khan in this patriotic drama, which is an Eid release, was out last week, where we could see the actor in a salt-and-pepper avatar. The actor's intense and rugged look left fans intrigued about his character. The second look, where we could see a younger Salman Khan, took the audience back to the good old '90s. His style, dialogue delivery, and high-octane action stunts come in as a pleasant surprise. While the third look saw Salman's moustachioed look along with Katrina Kaif, the fourth and the fifth one had a different take on his appearance altogether.

Disha Patani's romance with Salman Khan:

Though the actress has a small stint in this Salman Khan-starrer, her look as a trapeze artist in the movie will make all the '90s kids nostalgic with its circus set-up. The acts, the acrobatics and the performances of the travellers were a huge thing back then, and the trailer has captured it all efficiently. The actress will also be seen romancing Salman, and the song 'Slow-motion' is already winning the hearts of the people!

Katrina Kaif's entry with impeccable Hindi dialogues:

Time and again, Katrina Kaif has faced flak for her foreign accent. Finally, the actress is seen flaunting some impressive Hindi dialogues in the movie. Being a government official in Bharat, Katrina's improved diction in the trailer will make you fall in love with it!

Nora Fatehi's moves:

Nora Fatehi, the dancer who has taken the internet by storm with her moves and beauty, is all set to woo the audience once again with a special number in the Salman Khan-starrer. The trailer shared just a few glimpses of the dancing diva, and it was a visual treat for sure.

Ensemble cast:

Bharat is one of the biggest releases of 2019, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from Salman, the film features Katrina Kaif as the female lead, along with Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and others in pivotal roles.

Touted as 2019's biggest release, Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is Salman's third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan in 2016 and Tiger Zinda Hai the following year. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina were last seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai.

