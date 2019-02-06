4 times Nora Fatehi slayed it with her sultry moves in these songs
Nora Fatehi, the woman who dances like liquid turns a year older today, and on her birthday, let's take a look at the best songs she has grooved on so far!
Nora Fatehi became the talk of the town for every damn reason! After flaunting her moves in John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar. It's not just this track that left the entire her fans crazy over her liquid dance and sultry moves, but also her to-die-for looks! Nora Fatehi has got the oomph factor to make everyone fall head over heels. Well, it's not just this song that has left everyone starstruck, here's a list of songs she has danced her heart out.
Dilbar
Her moves in Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar just left the audience spellbound. Her sexy body and porcelain skin just increased the oomph factor of the song, leaving us all humming its lyrics and grooving to its tunes. Watch it here again:
View this post on Instagram
Here it is guys my new song #dilbar ! Watch full song on YouTube! Video link in my bio âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Hair and makeup by @marcepedrozo and @flaviagiumua âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ ———————————————————— Singer @nehakakkar Choreoghrapher @adil_choreographer Movie #satyamevajayate Actor @thejohnabraham @bajpayee.manoj Directed by @milapzaveri Produced by @nikkhiladvani @tseries.official #norafatehi #new #bollywood #song #music #dance #oriental #arabian #arabic #india #mumbai #morocco #art #love #dilbar
Kamariya
This song also made Rajkummar Rao dance to the peppy tunes. As soon as Nora Fatehi enters with all the rustic looks in the song, one couldn't take his eye off her in this musical number.
View this post on Instagram
Put on your dancing shoes & shake your #Kamariya !! Bringing you a rural rustic massy number ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ Watch the Song NOW on YouTube (link in bio) Watch the movie #stree Aug 31st to see the full song ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ———————————— @Rajkummar_Rao #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @pankajtri3@Aparshakti_khurana @nowitsabhi @norafatehi @soulfulsachin @jigarsaraiya @aasthagill #DivyaKumar #VAYU @maddockfilms #D2RFilms @krishna.dk @rajanddk @pvijan @officialjiocinema @tseries.official Hair and makeup @sanahkewal #norafatehi #stree #bollywood #kamariya #song #music #dance #teaser #promo #new #mood #lit #savage #india #morocco #toronto #musicvideo #work #actor #love
Naah
Is there any dance move Nora Fatehi cannot do it? Nora Fatehi's performance on this track is here to stay forever! She doesn't just dance like a pro in Naah, but her belly-dancing moves are beyond words.
View this post on Instagram
Yasss get a lil sassy girls! It’s work it Wednesday! Aaayyyyyy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ “Naah” is killing it still! Love this song âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ check it out on YouTube Singer @officialharrdysandhu @sonymusicindia Hair makeup @marcepedrozo #norafatehi #naahwithnora #naah #superhit #music #musicvideo #indja #morocco #love #toronto #sassy #attitude #mood #lit #fashion #dance
Baby marvake manegi
From twerk, 360-degree split to belly dancing, Nora Fatehi has got all the moves right in this video! Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
So happy to see the amazing response #BMM is getting Thank you for all the love and support hope you keep watching and sharing and spreading the dance style 'dancehall' in India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ @raftaarmusic @remodsouza @lizelle2474 @rahuldid Full song link in bio check it out Record producer @djblack0ut Hair and makeup @florianhurelmakeupandhair Costume stylist @aashishdwyer #besteam #dance #new #india #newage #dancehall #urban #musicvideo #hot #swag #lit #girls #attitude #work #love #blessed #morocco #toronto
On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Prabhudeva's Street Dancer 3, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 8.
