4 times Nora Fatehi slayed it with her sultry moves in these songs

music

Nora Fatehi, the woman who dances like liquid turns a year older today, and on her birthday, let's take a look at the best songs she has grooved on so far!

Nora Fatehi/picture courtesy: Nora Fatehi's Instagram account

Nora Fatehi became the talk of the town for every damn reason! After flaunting her moves in John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar. It's not just this track that left the entire her fans crazy over her liquid dance and sultry moves, but also her to-die-for looks! Nora Fatehi has got the oomph factor to make everyone fall head over heels. Well, it's not just this song that has left everyone starstruck, here's a list of songs she has danced her heart out.

Dilbar

Her moves in Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar just left the audience spellbound. Her sexy body and porcelain skin just increased the oomph factor of the song, leaving us all humming its lyrics and grooving to its tunes. Watch it here again:

Kamariya

This song also made Rajkummar Rao dance to the peppy tunes. As soon as Nora Fatehi enters with all the rustic looks in the song, one couldn't take his eye off her in this musical number.

Naah

Is there any dance move Nora Fatehi cannot do it? Nora Fatehi's performance on this track is here to stay forever! She doesn't just dance like a pro in Naah, but her belly-dancing moves are beyond words.

Baby marvake manegi

From twerk, 360-degree split to belly dancing, Nora Fatehi has got all the moves right in this video! Check it out:

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Prabhudeva's Street Dancer 3, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 8.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi smoothly steals 2018 with her moves and talent

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates