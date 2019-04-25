Bharat: Disha Patani brings back 'Tip Tip Barsa' charm with her yellow sari

bollywood

For Bharat song Slow Motion, Disha Patani looks smoking hot in the yellow sari giving us strong reminiscence of Tip Tip Barsa Pani look

Disha Patani and Salman Khan in Slow Motion song teaser

The makers of Bharat have released the teaser of the first song 'Slow Motion' in which we will see Salman Khan and Disha Patani shaking leg together. he actress dons a yellow sari which makes us nostalgic taking us back to the 90's Raveena Tandon's look of Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Disha looks smoking hot in the yellow sari giving us strong reminiscence of Tip Tip Barsa Pani look.

Bollywood has always surprised the audience with fresh and interesting pairings and now when Salman Khan will be romancing Disha Patani in Bharat will be all the more interesting to see the duo together. Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for her big-budget film, Bharat alongside Salman Khan has become the star's new lady where Salman refers to her as 'Jawani Janeman'.



Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Pani song

Popular among the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands and also the first Indian face for the International brands. Disha has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek into her routine.

Slow Motion Song Teaser - Bharat

Disha Patani has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

