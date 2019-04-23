Salman Khan finds his Jawani Janeman in Disha Patani

bollywood

Salman Khan and Disha Patani are seen shaking their legs in the trailer, keeping the audience's anticipation at the peak

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in a still from the trailer

Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for her big-budget film, 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan has become the star's new lady where Salman refers to her as 'Jawani Janeman'.

The makers released the trailer of the film, from which it seems like Salman Khan will be seen romancing with Disha Patani. In the three minute trailer, Salman Khan shares the tale of his life in which it is evident that he is romancing Disha during the early years of his life.

Right after Salman Khan’s entry, we see Disha wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress, bringing all the glamour to the screens. The very next look brings out the drop dead gorgeous as a glowing shell in a yellow saree, blazing through the screens.

Popular among the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands and also the first Indian face for the International brands. The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peeks into her routine.

Disha has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

