Arjun Kapoor shares a 'simple' life mantra; Malaika Arora agrees to it

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram and it was immediately followed by Malaika Arora's comment. The two are rumoured to be dating each other!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor shared an interesting picture on Instagram. His post had a picture of him standing against a backdrop, a glass door probably, having an interesting quote in neon lights that read - "Wake up. Kick ass. Be Kind. Repeat."

As soon as Arjun shared this post, it was his rumoured ladylove, Malaika Arora, who commented on his picture and wrote: "YAS!!!! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Simple enough to follow... A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onMay 15, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

Not just Malaika Arora but Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor also shared her opinion on Arjun Kapoor's post. She wrote, "Love this."

Well, this isn't the first time that Malaika has commented on Arjun's Instagram posts. They often drop comments such as "hmmm" on each other's posts. Do you think 'hmm' could be their secret code word for something else? Whatever it is, the fans are loving their pair. While some share comments full of hatred, there are many who think there's nothing wrong in dating an elderly woman or a younger man.

Also Read: Watch Video: Malaika Arora spends time with elderly fan outside her yoga class

Talking about Malaika and Arjun, the two were recently spotted partying with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. They all looked happy in each other's company and also smiled at the shutterbugs.

There were also wedding rumours of the two for the past few months, and talking about it, Arjun Kapoor said in an interview that he would not want to get married when he is bald! "Usually, men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that," said the Ishaqzaade actor.

On the professional front, Arjun is awaiting the release of India's Most Wanted, followed by Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Panipat with Kriti Sanon, which also features Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Coincidence? Malaika Arora wears 'heartbroken' tee after Arjun Kapoor's wedding statement

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates