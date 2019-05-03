Watch Video: Malaika Arora spends time with elderly fan outside her yoga class

bollywood

Malaika Arora's video of clicking a photo with an elderly woman waiting outside her yoga class is going viral. While many think she is doing it merely for the camera, there are some who think it's genuine

Malaika Arora with her fan

It's an everyday thing for the paparazzi to spot Malaika Arora outside her yoga class or gym class. The model-actor and fitness advocate obliges the shutterbugs with her beautiful pictures. However, it was a different sight on Friday, where an elderly fan was waiting for Malaika outside her yoga class.

In the video, Malaika Arora is seen conversing with the lady and is all smiles as they exchange pleasantries. The fan adorably asks Malaika to stand in front of the camera and pose with her, which surely lifted Ms Arora's mood.

Later, Malaika is also heard asking the shutterbugs to share the picture with her. The video has received mixed comments from the followers. While some believed that she surely has a heart of gold, there were a bunch of others who thought that this was merely for the cameras.

Take a look at the video here:

Here are some of the comments received on this post:

"Omg goddess Malaika Arora is such a down to earth person despite being the hottest person on planet earth. Look at her confidence and so humble in talking to ordinary people [sic].

Anyway, Malaika Arora is on an all-time high as international icon Jennifer Lopez and many other renowned names have together invested in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA. Talking about it, she told IANS, "I am happy to look beyond and invest in it, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach."

Malaika Arora is truly an inspiration for many.

