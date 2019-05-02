This is how Malaika Arora reacted to Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted trailer

bollywood

As soon as the trailer of Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted, released online and the actor shared it on Instagram, Malaika Arora reacted to it with applause emojis

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

On Thursday, May 2, the makers of the Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted released the trailer online. The actor, too, took to his Instagram account to share the trailer and also went live through the medium. The live post received applause from his rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora. She dropped a comment, which had three clap emoticons.

It's nice to see how supportive Malaika is of rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look:

Not just Malaika, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's wife Sunita Gowariker also dropped a lovely comment praising Arjun's talent. She wrote: "FANTASTIC!!!!! Soooo looking forward to watching it soon! [sic]"

Before the release of Arjun's film's trailer, Malaika had also taken to her Instagram story to announce its release date. She had shared the film's poster on her social media account. Not just Malaika, Arjun, too, keeps commenting on her post with a 'hmm'. Looks like both of them have some secret code words behind the word 'hmm' as both - Malaika and Arjun often leave that word on each other's posts.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted - it is a film inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. The makers of the film did a thorough research of three years to make this film.

This film is slated to release on May 24, 2019.

On the other hand, apart from this film, Arjun Kapoor is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

