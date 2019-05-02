Did Malaika Arora flaunt her 'love' for Arjun Kapoor in front of the paparazzi?

bollywood

Well, Malaika Arora's gym outfit spelt out 'love,' when clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra, Mumbai

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Malaika was photographed outside a yoga studio. Her sparkling white t-shirt had 'Love' scribbled across, and it seems like a cryptic message for Arjun Kapoor.

She completed her look with black yoga pants and black sneakers. With her hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, Malaika chose to go minimalistic with her make-up.

The new of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been doing the rounds for the longest time, and while neither Arjun nor Malaika hadn't been forthcoming about their plans, Arjun seems to have finally broken his silence on the matter now. In an interview with DNA, Arjun Kapoor has said that he's in no hurry to get married.

When asked if he's getting married in June, the Namaste England actor said, "No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married."

Arjun, however, did admit that Malaika Arora is special to him and that he has nothing to discuss or hide. The actor went on to say that marriage is a big commitment and that he will only get married when he's ready.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat.

