Who clicked Malaika Arora's 'sexy mermaid' picture?

When Malaika Arora shared a stunning picture of her underwater, close friend Farah Khan left a cheesy comment on it

Malaika Arora shared this picture on her Instagram account

Malaika Arora and Farah Khan are buddies, and the former loves the yakhni pulao, which is the filmmaker's speciality and always carries a takeaway after a meal at her home. But Khan always wonders how Arora can devour a plateful and yet remain reed-thin.

Their social media banter is always worth a read, which reflects their friendship and comfort zone with each other. So, when Malaika shared a stunning picture of herself under water, fans described her as a "sexy mermaid." The yoga advocate shared the pictures and wrote: "The stillness. The calm...... it's meditative [sic]."

View this post on Instagram The stillness. The calm...... it’s meditative #Indianocean#mermaid#mytime A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onApr 25, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

But Farah Khan left a cheesy comment and wrote, "Now who was clicking this pic (sic)?" It made fans play the guessing game. The most obvious choice — Arjun Kapoor!

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship has always been the talk of the town. In fact, gossip mills were abuzz that the two are tying the knot on April 19. However, the day has passed by and both Arjun and Malaika refuted these rumours.

Malaika and Arjun are often spotted together for luncheons and dinner dates and also accompany each other at events. Ever since they made their first appearance at a fashion show and sat beside each other, the two have been inseparable and do not shy away from the cameras.

Earlier this month, Malaika had packed her bags and set off to the Maldives with her girl gang. She kept sharing sizzling beach photos and updated her fans with her whereabouts. A day after Malaika returned to the Bay, Arjun Kapoor surprised everyone by sharing a photo of himself from the same beach in the Maldives, igniting rumours of the two having been together there.

