India's Most Wanted trailer: Arjun Kapoor goes at extreme lengths for his country

After piquing the curiosity of the audience through India's Most Wanted teaser starring Arjun Kapoor, the makers have released its full-fledged trailer, which gives an insight into the film

Arjun Kapoor shared this poster on his Instagram account.

Arjun Kapoor announced on Instagram that the trailer of his most-awaited film will release on May 2, and voila, the trailer is out! The trailer piques the audience's curiosity and Arjun Kapoor has effortlessly slipped into his character of an intelligence officer tasked with the mission to track down a wanted international criminal.

Take a look at the trailer:

India's Most Wanted is a film inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. The makers of the film did a thorough research of three years to make this film.

For the trailer launch, Arjun Kapoor wore a black leather jacket over a chequered shirt and pant in this scorching heat. He completed the look with a black cap and sunglasses.



Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Earlier, the makers had also released the teaser of this film, which left a strong impact on the audience.

Earlier, while talking about his experience of this film, the 33-year-old actor said, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side"

He further added, "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

Apart from this film, Arjun Kapoor is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

