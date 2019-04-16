India's Most Wanted Teaser: The Arjun Kapoor-starrer is a tale of bravery

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor had taken to Instagram to reveal that his film, India's Most Wanted's teaser, would be out on April 16, Tuesday, noon. The teaser is everything described by the actor in his teaser-release post

On April 16, Tuesday morning, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to surprise his fans with some great news. He announced that the teaser of his upcoming film, India's Most Wanted, would be released. And now, the teaser is finally out!

Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Inspired by true events, #IndiasMostWanted is a story of guts & pride. It's about the 5 men who save the lives of a billion people by hunting down India's Osama [sic]"

Arjun Kapoor's film is inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. India's Most Wanted is the result of three years of research.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, said, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side"

He further added, "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is currently working for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

