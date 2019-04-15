Arjun Kapoor-starrer India's Most Wanted teaser latches on to Kalank

bollywood

Confirming the development, writer-director Raj Kumar Gupta says he is keen to offer a wide platform to his espionage thriller so that the audience can become acquainted with the country's real-life heroes

Arjun Kapoor

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Kalank is expected to release across over 3,000 screens this week. Taking advantage of its wide reach, the makers of Arjun Kapoor's next, India's Most Wanted, have decided to attach its teaser to the multi-starrer.

Confirming the development, writer-director Raj Kumar Gupta says he is keen to offer a wide platform to his espionage thriller so that the audience can become acquainted with the country's real-life heroes. "At a time when the audience is loving superhero films, my movie is about real heroes who save lives, and is set in the real world."



Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Kalank

Eyeing a May 24 release, the film — inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists — is the result of three years of research. Revealing that the shoot wasn't without its challenges, Gupta adds, "One has to keep the sensibility of the subject intact even when we are adding elements of fiction. The film has been shot in real locations. When you are shooting in such locations, it's not about what you want, but about what you get. It tests [your skills]."

