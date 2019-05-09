Coincidence? Malaika Arora wears 'heartbroken' tee after Arjun Kapoor's wedding statement

bollywood

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's wedding is doing the rounds since quite a while now. Recently, the latter also opened up why he doesn't wish to tie the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Malaika

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

It isn't that long when Malaika Arora was seen flaunting her 'love' in front of the paparazzi. Earlier this month, Malaika was spotted wearing a 'LOVE' slogan tee when papped by the shutterbugs near her gym at Bandra, Mumbai. Check it out!

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actress is often seen working out, be it the gym or her dance class, and it is evident enough that Malaika Arora takes her fitness seriously.

Also Read: Did Malaika Arora flaunt her 'love' for Arjun Kapoor in front of the paparazzi?

The news of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora has been doing the rounds for the longest time, and while neither Arjun nor Malaika hadn't been forthcoming about their plans, Arjun seems to have finally broken his silence on the matter now. In an interview with DNA, Arjun Kapoor has said that he's in no hurry to get married. The statement read: "No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married."

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Malaika Arora too refused to disclose the wedding details and said: "There is no truth to these silly speculations."

Not only this but also the Ishaqzaade actor went ahead saying in a media interaction: "Usually, men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."

The statement made by the Panipat actor isn't long ago, and now, his lady love was clicked wearing a heartbroken tee near the gym. Take a look!

Malaika Arora with Amrita Arora Ladak/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora was spotted with sister Amrita Arora Ladak after her intense workout session. Coincidence, is it?

She completed her look with black yoga pants and white sliders when snapped by the shutterbugs. With her hair pulled back and tied in a low bun, Malaika chose to go minimalistic with her make-up.

Well, is this cryptic message for Arjun Kapoor or no, only the actors know it.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the song "Hello Hello" from the movie Pataakha. Arjun, on the other hand, is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat.

Also View: Watch Video: Malaika Arora spends time with elderly fan outside her yoga class

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates