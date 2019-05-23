Nora Fatehi on working with Salman Khan in Bharat: More to me than dance

bollywood

Nora Fatehi hopes role in Bharat will change the audience's perception of her as item number queen

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi may have risen to fame, courtesy her smooth dance moves, but Nora Fatehi is hopeful that Salman Khan's Bharat will be the perfect platform to display her acting chops. A day after her dance track Turpeya from the film dropped online, she says, "It's a small role, but it will make people sit up and take notice of my acting for a change. To be a part of a Salman film is a big deal in this industry."

Point out how the promos so far have highlighted her dancing talent, and she says, "It's not an item song, but a situational track. Also, one project can't be a game-changer. I have a few projects releasing this year that will make people see me differently from that girl who dances like a dream. There is more to me than dance and music."

