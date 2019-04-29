World Dance Day: Nora Fatehi recalls the dance that made her a performer

bollywood

On World Dance Day, Nora Fatehi shares a piece which was a turning point for her as a performer

Nora Fatehi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/norafatehi

Nora Fatehi rose the ladder of success in her career through her dance numbers - Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate and Kamariya from Stree. Both the films fared well at the Box Office and proved to be a turning point in Nora's career. Both the dance numbers became amongst a few of the biggest chartbusters of 2018.

However, Nora has made her way to the top steadily after a lot of struggle. And, on the occasion of International Dance Day, she shared a video from 2016 from a prominent dance reality show, where she participated as a contestant along with her choreographer.

Nora shared the dance piece on her Instagram account and captioned it: "This dance piece forever changed me as a performer! It taught me resilience body control, patience, grace and how to give a performance under extreme pressure! I learnt a new dance style, tango, under 24 hours! I got to mix both Indian and Latino art in one dance performance! I loved everything about this performance! I was lucky enough to have this experience with @cornelr2090! This changed me forever! Happy international dance day everyone ! I wanted to share this throwback with all of you! [sic]"

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and is also shooting for Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D. The film is touted to be one of the biggest dance films in India. Street Dancer 3D features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

