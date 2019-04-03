Now Arjun Kapoor shares his beach vacay pictures and they're all things dreamy

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor has shared a couple of pictures from his recent beach vacay in the Maldives and the pictures speak volumes about the beauty of the place

Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Arjun Kapoor's Instagram account

After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor has shared a few pictures from his beach vacay in the Maldives. The actor took to Instagram to share totally gram-worthy photos of the beach destination. The pictures feature a calm blue sea, white sands and a glorious sunset that make us wish we could teleport.

Here's a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor's Maldives vacay:

Arjun Kapoor rightly captioned the pictures: "Here’s to you Maldives... To many more Sunsets & Selfies... #paradiseisland #holidayvibes"

Don't the pictures make you want to pack your bags and set off on an adventure? Besides sharing his travel memories, Arjun Kapoor frequently shares pictures from shoots and workouts.

Arjun Kapoor's Maldives pictures have gotten him quite a few interesting comments as well. While Aalim Hakim wrote "Angaar" with a fire emoji, other followers have simply put a fire emoji to show that they love the pictures. Malaika Arora's Maldives pictures, too, are breathtaking and we wonder if Arjun and Malaika went vacationing in the Maldives together?

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra, India's Most Wanted opposite Amrita Puri, and a historical period drama film Panipat.

