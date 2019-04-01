Malaika Arora's breezy pictures from scenic locations are travel goals!

bollywood

Malaika Arora is currently in the Maldives and is having travel leisure at the resort she's stationed at

Malaika Arora shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Malaika Arora is currently vacaying at the beautiful islands and exotic locales of Maldives. The fitness enthusiast is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of her travel. Her Instagram is all about fashion, leisure and fitness. Malaika undoubtedly is a fashion icon and her pictures from the vacation will make her followers go weak in their knees. The 46-year-old is with her girl gang, Delnaz Daruwala, Pressy Panda and a few others on this trip. Malaika Arora's Instagram story is all about her girls, and pictures with them from the luxurious resort.

Her first close-up picture posted from the trip was four days ago, where she is seen all lost in her thoughts. She captioned the photo: "When time stands still."

View this post on Instagram When time stands still #exhale @niyamamaldives #niyama #niyamamaldives A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMar 28, 2019 at 4:07am PDT

Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Hmmm" on this post. Well, this isn't the first time when Arjun wrote 'Hmmm'. The actor, who is known to give witty replies and comment funnily on his friends and co-stars post, just gives into 'Hmm' on rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora's posts.

In another photo, shared by Malaika, she flaunted her toned legs. With her sunglasses on, swimsuit and a flowy white cape, she looked comfy and at ease as she poses alongside the swimming pool. The Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer captioned the post as: "To infinity and beyond."

View this post on Instagram To infinity and beyond ........ @niyamamaldives #niyamamaldives #niyama#mymaldivianlovestory A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMar 29, 2019 at 1:23am PDT

In another picture from the exquisite setting by the beach, Malaika was seen in a lavender dress all set for her evening. Praising the beauty of the location, she wrote, "The most stunning setting I have ever been to [sic]."

The trip doesn't end here. There are some more pictures of this gorgeous beauty that will make you pack your travel bags. A picture of Malaika soaking in the sun amidst the pool is the perfect way for her to start her day. "A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive in [sic]."

Malaika's next post is about doing our share for protecting nature. The actress is seen bicycling and saving the environment from getting polluted. "Nature is precious ,be conscious ...... me doin my bit," wrote the Munni Badnaam dancer.

Another picture of Malaika has her hat and sunglasses on with shorts made of crochet fabric. The picture makes her look every bit royal. This photo had a caption in French: "Au revoir," which means 'Goodbye.' Through this post, she wished goodbye to this place.

View this post on Instagram Au revoir @niyamamaldives #iloveumaldives♥ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMar 31, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

This was about Malaika's luxurious holiday in the Maldives. On the other hand, she is rumoured to be tying the knot with Arjun Kapoor in April 2019. In fact, this trip of hers is also reported to be her bachelorette trip.

But it seems like the reality show judge was accompanied by beau Arjun Kapoor to the land of beaches. The duo was clicked leaving the Mumbai airport together.

Well, let's wait to hear it from Malaika and Arjun!

