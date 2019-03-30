Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor not to tie the knot now; confirms sources
Malaika Arora is currently soaking in the sun in the Maldives with her girl gang, there has been speculation that the getaway is a bachelorette party
Rumours have been flying thick and fast that Malaika Arora is tying the knot with beau, Arjun Kapoor. They are said to have fixed an April date. When contacted, Malla's spokesperson said there was no truth to the news.
As she is currently soaking in the sun in the Maldives with her girl gang, there has been speculation that the getaway is a bachelorette party. Arjun's father, Boney Kapoor has reportedly also pooh-poohed the buzz.
Malaika Arora shared a sun-kissed picture of hers from the beaches, and captioned it: When time stands still #exhale @niyamamaldives #niyama #niyamamaldives [sic]"
When time stands still #exhale @niyamamaldives #niyama #niyamamaldives
To infinity and beyond ........ @niyamamaldives #niyamamaldives #niyama#mymaldivianlovestory
A perfect way to begin my day .... jus dive inðâï¸ð @niyamamaldives #paradise#inlovewithmaldives
Arjun and Malaika, spotted together multiple times, had kept mum on their relationship. Talking about the rumours, Arjun had told IANS: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."
But Arjun Kapoor, neither confirming nor denying, said - "One can pick how much information to share in the public domain".
Arjun was quoted saying, "It's your choice how much you put out there or yourself and your availability. Today, you have a lot of control over how much you want people to know about your life. Speculation and gossip is a part of it. I am not the first actor or the last. Our entire tribe is immune to it... because it is the nature of the business."
