Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to get married on April 19?

Buzz is that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will have a Christian wedding and the guest list include celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Reports have been doing rounds for quite some time now that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will be getting married this year. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on April 19. According to the buzz, the rumoured couple will have a Christian wedding and the guest list include celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Arjun and Malaika, spotted together multiple times, had kept mum on their relationship. Talking about the rumours, Arjun had told IANS: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

But Arjun Kapoor, neither confirming nor denying, said - "One can pick how much information to share in the public domain".

Arjun was quoted saying, "It's your choice how much you put out there or yourself and your availability. Today, you have a lot of control over how much you want people to know about your life. Speculation and gossip is a part of it. I am not the first actor or the last. Our entire tribe is immune to it... because it is the nature of the business."

Malaika, ex-wife of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, had denied the marriage rumours in one of the interviews saying it is all "media made". She never said that she was dating Arjun, but often spoke about the concept of finding love after divorce.

"Everyone wants to be in love again, to be in a relationship. Nobody wants to be alone and single for the rest of their life. Irrespective of what everyone said around me, I am glad that I made this choice on my own," Malaika had said.

