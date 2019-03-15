Arjun Kapoor opens up about marrying Malaika Arora

bollywood

On rumours that he may wed Malaika Arora soon, Arjun Kapoor said, "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

While social media has been abuzz about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's church wedding rumours, the Kapoor lad responded to the reports. On rumours that he may wed Arora soon, Kapoor said, "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

Reports have been doing rounds for quite some time now that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will be tying the knot in April 2019. Gossip mongers even suggested that the couple will be having a church wedding. But Arjun Kapoor, neither confirming nor denying, said - "One can pick how much information to share in the public domain".

In an interview with IANS, she said, "It's your choice how much you put out there or yourself and your availability. Today, you have a lot of control over how much you want people to know about your life. Speculation and gossip is a part of it. I am not the first actor or the last. Our entire tribe is immune to it... because it is the nature of the business," he said.

A few months ago, Malaika had told Hindustan Times that she never answered personal questions. Not that she shies away from answering but she just doesn't feel comfortable talking about her personal life. "And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious," asserted Malaika.

Malaika and Arjun's relationship has also been mentioned more than once by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan. In fact, on the controversial episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Karan had asked Rahul about his crush in Bollywood. When the cricketer said he had none at the moment, but that he had a crush on Malaika once, Karan asked if it was "because she was dating Arjun Kapoor?"

On an episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan asked her if she would like to say anything about Malaika's wedding. He even asked Kareena if she was going to be a bridesmaid to Malaika. And Kareena only responded with a smile.

But Arjun Kapoor, who has been dogged by wedding rumours, remains unfazed by the intrusion of privacy. He said, "If anyone [celebrity] says 'Mujhe meri privacy chahiye [I want my privacy] then he is in the wrong profession."

Stardom costs a celebrity his privacy, but it's a very small price to pay, says actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years, before they announced their split in 2016. Together, they have a 17-year-old son named Arhaan. Arbaaz is now dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS