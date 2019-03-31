Watch video: Arbaaz Khan's hilarious reaction to ex-wife Malaika Arora's wedding

bollywood

Arbaaz Khan had the most unexpected reaction when he was asked by the media about ex-wife Malaika's second wedding. Keep reading to know how he reacted

Arbaaz Khan

Rumours of Malaika Arora's wedding with alleged beau Arjun Kapoor have been rife for the longest time now. Reports have been suggesting that the pair might have an April wedding, but till now, there have been no confirmations from either side. Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, was questioned about this impending wedding at an event, and his reaction will surely make you laugh till you cry.

Here's how Arbaaz Khan reacted:

View this post on Instagram Repost @lnbolly Arbaaz reaction on Arjun and Malaikas marriage A post shared by instabollywoodfc (@lnstabollywoodfc) onMar 28, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

As you can see, Arbaaz Khan couldn't stop laughing at being asked about the wedding. It was the most genuine and sweet reaction to an inquisitive question. He starts with making fun of the whole episode saying, "Yeh bohot intelligent sawaal puccha tumne. Poora raat baithe hoge ispe! (Such an intelligent question you've asked me. You must have thought about it all night!)" And then he continued laughing!

We can't make out if Arbaaz really found the question impossibly funny, or if he's trying to hide the fact that he knows something about Malaika's wedding, and we'll probably never really know.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot in 1998, and after a marriage of 17 years, called it quits in 2017. The pair have a son together - Arhaan Khan - who was born in 2002. Currently, Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor.

