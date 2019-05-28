Shantanu Maheshwari: If Tiger Shroff can play a college student, so can I

television

At 28, Shantanu Maheshwari justifies he is a good fit for the role of an MBBS undergraduate in Medically Yourrs

Shantanu Maheshwari

In the four years since he broke out in the entertainment circuit, courtesy his big win at World Of Dance, Shantanu Maheshwari has steadily made his place in Indian television. Several dance reality shows and a few dramas later, the actor finds himself fronting ALTBalaji's upcoming series, Medically Yourrs. Admitting that television has seen its fair share of medical dramas, the dancing sensation-turned-actor tells mid-day why his upcoming web series will stand apart.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Indian television has had several medical shows before, but they rarely stay true to the theme. How will this be any different?

There have been shows like Sanjeevani and Dill Mill Gayye, but this series is about students pursuing MBBS in a medical college [rather than working at a hospital]. It revolves around the pressure families put on their child, turmoil in the relationship between friends, peer pressure and anxiety that stems from self-expectation. We are trying to explore different dynamics through the 10-episode series. It is realistic, and unlike daily soaps, it will not be altered as per TRPs.

What are the dynamics of your character Abir?

Abir hails from a family of doctors. Since his father is a well-known surgeon and owns a hospital, he feels the weight of meeting his parents' expectations. He is torn about his career choice as he is more at home with music than medicine. The show has him grappling with insecurity as he feels that his peers are smarter than him and he doesn't fit in.

Do you understand medical jargon?

Not at all. I have never been a science student, nor did I aspire to be one. I always knew ki mujhse naa ho paayega. However, it was great preparing for this.

Do you feel odd playing a college student at 28?

[Laughs] If Tiger Shroff, 29, can pull it off, why can't I? Hopefully, I will be convincing as a college student. I feel my on-screen avatar makes me look younger than my age.

You tend to gravitate towards youth-oriented shows rather than daily dramas.

I haven't restricted myself from [attempting] other genres. But I think my physique and body language is such that I tend to look younger on screen. That's why I get approached for youth-based shows.

Considering dance is your forte, will this character also move in that direction?

I don't know how the character will progress. However, in the past,

I have done shows that had nothing to do

with dance.

Is a second season on the cards?

As of now, I am only aware of this instalment. If people love the series, it will bring in more clarity on season two.

What's next on the dancing front?

We, at Desi Hoppers, are planning on conducting workshops across the country and aim to create music videos.

