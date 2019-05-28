Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's failure: Certain things are not in our control

bollywood

Returning as a reality show judge, Madhuri Dixit says she has moved on from Kalank's dismal run

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Over a month since the release of her magnum opus Kalank, Madhuri Dixit-Nene is ready to return to the small screen as a judge on the second season of Dance Deewane. Although the actor was appreciated for her nuanced performance as Bahaar Begum in the Abhishek Varman-directed period drama, the film was rejected by critics as well as the audience.

Ask Dixit if she has come to terms with the movie's underwhelming performance, and she says that the industry has taught her to take setbacks on the chin. "I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn't bother me much when a film doesn't work."

Point out how the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer had released amid high expectations, and she reasons, "Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren't in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas."

