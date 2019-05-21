Gauri Khan gets a visit from Madhuri Dixit Nene at her store in Mumbai

bollywood

Bollywood's timeless diva visited Gauri Khan's store and the latter shared a picture that explains how the two bonded over the session.

Gauri Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene at former's store in Bandra. Picture courtesy/Gauri Khan's Instagram account

Gauri Khan has emerged as the strongest entrepreneur over the years and now, the interior designer is working on her topmost projects in her career in interior designing, leading the line. Recently, Bollywood's timeless diva, Madhuri Dixit Nene, visited Gauri's store, Gauri Khan designs and the latter shared a picture that explains how the two bonded over the session.

To express her joy over the meeting, Gauri shared, "A die hard fan of @madhuridixitnene ... welcome to #gaurikhandesigns" and the fans seem to have gotten smitten by the duo meeting at the lavish store which is the go-to stop for all industry's leading names for the interiors.

View this post on Instagram Thanks for dropping by #GauriKhanDesigns @madhuridixitnene! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onMay 20, 2019 at 10:03pm PDT

Gauri Khan's flagship store situated in Mumbai is a hit amongst Bollywood celebrities. From Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor many Bollywood celebrities have visited her store and wished Gauri well for her future endeavours.

Moreover, Mrs. Khan has even designed the houses of many celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez amongst others. Gauri Khan was seen greeting Madhuri Dixit and having a good time with her as the latter paid a visit to the luxurious collection at her flagship store.

Last week, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a picture with Nita Ambani and talked about her experience of working on the lounge area of the Ambanis' home, Antilla.

