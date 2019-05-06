This picture of Gauri Khan with 'three musketeers' AbRam, Yash and Roohi is nothing but adorable

bollywood

Yash and Roohi don't seem excited while being clicked, but AbRam flashes a sweet smile for the camera.

Gauri Khan with AbRam Khan, Yash and Roohi Johar

Bollywood celebrities, especially on weekends make sure to spend some time with their families. And when they do it, they make sure to give a glimpse of their day to their fans by sharing photos and videos on their social media handles.

Gauri Khan did her Sunday right by spending time with the "three musketeers"-- AbRam Khan, Yash Johar, and Roohi Johar.

Gauri took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet photo posing with her youngest son AbRam and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi.

In the adorable photo, Gauri can be seen wearing grey top and white pants while her little munchkin is sitting on her lap and the twins sitting on either side. Yash and Roohi don't seem excited while being clicked, but AbRam flashes a sweet smile for the camera.

Also Read: Inside Pics: Taimur, Misha, AbRam attend Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi's birthday

Every Monday we eagerly wait for Friday to arrive and every Sunday evening we fret for Monday mornings. While we all experience Monday blues, we must say, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's idea of Sundaying is the perfect way to end your weekend. Gauri captioned her post, "Spending time with the three musketeers," along with a smiling emoji.

Shah Rukh Khan could only recount words from A.R. Rahman's "Maa tujhe salaam" on seeing his wife Gauri Khan with the 'three musketeers'.

"Maa tujhe salaam," Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter as he shared a post by Gauri.

Maa tujhe salaam! https://t.co/mR0zXWhlLF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 5, 2019

In the photograph shared by Gauri, she is seen holding onto AbRam who is sitting on her lap. Sitting on either side of them are Karan's twins Yash and Roohi.

View this post on Instagram Spending time with the three musketeers â¤ï¸@karan Johar A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onMay 5, 2019 at 1:11am PDT

AbRam looks most mischievous in a pair of shorts and a cool blue t-shirt. His style is on point with a blue shoe and a red shoe on each of his feet. Gauri looks casual but chic with her hair tied loosely.

SRK often uses his Twitter handle to reply to questions from his fans, using the hashtag #AskSRK, where the actor comes up with hilarious and witty responses even to people who try to troll him.

Gauri is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and her fans can never get enough of them.

Around New Year, Gauri had treated her Insta family with a perfect family photo featuring herself with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. "My three pet designs for 2019," Gauri captioned the sweet snap.

Recently, AbRam stole all the limelight while accompanying his parents heading to vote during Lok Sabha Elections 2019, held in Mumbai on Monday. SRK shared a candid click with his family and wrote, "Little one was a bit confused between 'Boating' and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference."

Meanwhile, KJo announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father Yash Johar and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

The proud daddy of the two keeps sharing pictures of his children on his social media posts, which can certainly brighten up anyone's day.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old director is currently producing 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat after two years for 'Takht', a period drama, featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.

Also Read: Gauri Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's adorable picture from their holiday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates