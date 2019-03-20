Gauri Khan shares Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan's quirky look

bollywood

Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post features husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam Khan. Both, SRK and AbRam were seen in quirky avatars

Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam Khan. Photo Courtesy: gaurikhan.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan Khan-AbRam Khan was on a vacation. After a fulfilling break with family, the actor returned to India on Tuesday, March 19. Upon their return, Gauri Khan shared a candid picture of Shah Rukh with their little toddler, AbRam.

Gauri Khan shared the photo of Shah Rukh and AbRam with the caption: "Courchevel. The winter playground." In the picture, both, father and son are seen wearing the headgears worn by the leaders of the Native American tribes. They surely make up for a 'cool' father-son duo.

View this post on Instagram Courchevel. The winter playground. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onMar 19, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

A day ago, Shah Rukh's eldest son, Aryan Khan had also shared a few photos from the French Alps on his Instagram account. The photo, which had Aryan holding a snow-roll in his hands, received some positive remarks from the netizens. While some called him, a "hero-material," a user went gaga over his defined jawline.

Well, if one ever makes a photo-series of cool father-son duo, the Zero actor will definitely make it to the list. In fact, photographer Avinash Gowariker got some amazing clicks to narrate the father's relationship with their children through pictures, and SRK-AbRam's photo was the most-talked-about-picture.

Despite the hectic schedule that this 53-year-old superstar deals with, he balances his personal and professional life. He is very active on social media and often talks about his children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The latter even accompanies him to his film's set. During Aanand L Rai's Zero, Suhana Khan was in India and she assisted her father on the set.

While there are many starkids who harbour acting aspirations, Aryan wants to get into filmmaking, while Suhana wants to step in her father's shoes.

