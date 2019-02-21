Shah Rukh Khan's photo with AbRam Khan describes their relationship

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's latest photo with AbRam Khan, clicked by Avinash Gowariker is doing the rounds on social media

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan. Picture Courtesy: Avinash Gowariker's Instagram account.

Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan with his children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan usually make their way to social media. Shah Rukh and AbRam's combination is touted to be as the 'coolest' father-son pair. The recent picture of the 52-year-old actor with his youngest munchkin, clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, is making the rounds on social media.

As a series of describing a father's relationship with his children, Gowariker got some amazing clicks to narrate their equation through pictures. Taking to Instagram, Avinash shared a photo of Shah Rukh with AbRam, where the two are peeping out of a tent. The picture is indeed adorable!

"This picture is from a series of photos titled 'Indian Dads' which I did for the Swedish Consulate Mumbai, to showcase 'how being a dad is cool'. It was basically to promote #GenderEquality & #EqualParenting," wrote the photographer.

Describing the photo further, Gowariker wrote, "LIGHT TENT: @iamsrk with Abram

The bond SRK shares with Abram is fascinating! He is a frequent visitor on the sets when SRK is shooting... always inquisitive about all equipment... he found my 'light tent' fascinating & wanted to come inside it! It's adorable to see TheDad SRK patiently answering each complicated & technical question that is asked by Abram... The cool thing is that every answer that he gives is like he is talking to an adult... and not a kid... what is cooler is that it seems that Abram understands everything!!



To view the rest of the images in the series, check my highlights!"

Avinash also clicked Farah Khan's husband Shirish Kunder with his triplets, Anya, Diva, and Czar where he is seen assisting them during their barbeque session.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan sent a direct message to Suhana Khan on Instagram stating how much he misses her. Suhana shared a screenshot of the same on her Instagram story and replied, "Miss you2 papa, love you [sic]."

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again proved that despite his chock-a-block schedule, he manages to maintain the perfect balance between being a superstar, husband, and father.

