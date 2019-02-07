Suhana Khan's new act is taking the internet by storm, see photo

bollywood

Suhana Khan's latest Instagram photo has got her fans to admire her even more. The photograph is from one of her plays

Suhana Khan's fan club shared this picture on Instagram.

Suhana Khan is fond of acting and also aspires to be an actor. The popular star kid's latest photo just dropped on social media, and it is all things love! The photograph is a clear translation of her powerful acting prowess. Time and again, superstar-father Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his daughter, Suhana's love for acting. This picture was shared on Instagram by one of her fan club accounts. Suhana's fan clubs are very active on Instagram, and every little move by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter makes it to the internet.

The picture of Suhana Khan is from one of the stage-plays from Ardingly College in London. The 16-year-old is currently completing her education from the said college and harbours acting as a career. Like father, she too wants to enter the world of films. For now, Suhana is already a hit on social media and is often spotted at Page 3 parties, events and other gatherings.

In 2018, Shah Rukh Khan travelled to London to watch his daughter perform on stage. Suhana enacted the role of Juliet, and unlike any father, Shah Rukh, too couldn't contain his excitement and emotion. The 53-year-old took to his Instagram account to share a touching note that read: "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."

Suhana Khan also made her debut on the covers of a fashion magazine and spoke about being a daughter to the nation's most-loved actor. When in India, the teenager accompanies her father on the sets of his film, recent one being, Zero. She helped him memorise the lyrics of the song, Mere Naam Tu from the film.

Also, Shah Rukh has revealed that his children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are free to choose their profession but they must complete their education first.

