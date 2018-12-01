Photo: Shah Rukh Khan showers love on her 'Juliet' Suhana Khan

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's latest photo is all about him being a proud father to daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk.

Suhana Khan's love for theatre and acting is not a hidden secret. The star kid's clip of performing a play on stage at her school had gone insanely viral a few years ago, and veteran actor Shabana Azmi had congratuled Shah Rukh for it and lauded the little one's acting skills and passion for this art. Seems like the teenager wants to walk on daddy dearest's footsteps.

Suhana, who is currently in London for her studies, performed a play 'Juliet'. Shah Rukh Khan reached the city to watch his 'Juliet' Suhana enact and the actor-father is immensely proud post watching his daughter's performance. Shah Rukh not only lauded her but also commended the entire team, who were a part of this play.



Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to share a snapshot of hers with him and the poster of the play. He captioned the picture: "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team[sic]."





Prior to this, Suhana Khan also graced the Vogue cover for the August issue. She looked glamourously chic on that cover, where she has spoken about her aspirations and being a daughter to one of the superstar. Both Suhana's parents - Shah Rukh and Guari Khan are aware of her acting inhibitions and have insisted that she complete her education first.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he is awaiting the release of Aanand L Rai's film, Zero, where he plays a vertically challenged person. Seen alongsode him, are Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

