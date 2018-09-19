Suhana Khan's photo with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya is going viral!

bollywood

Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda is breaking the internet

Suhana Khan with Agastya Nanda. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ Suhana Khan fanclub

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most followed star kid on social media. Although Suhana has a private Instagram account, her pictures get leaked on social media in no time. The recent photo going viral is with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. In the photo, Suhana and Agastya are seen posing and experimenting with Snapchat filters of a flower. With the flower placed on their hair, both, Suhana and Agastya look quite adorable!

Prior to this photo with Agastya, Shah Rukh's princess' photo with her pals from Venice had surfaced online. Fan groups shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, who is studying at Ardingly College in Sussex, with pals.

Suhana Khan, recently, made headlines as she made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star for August issue. The Zero star took to social media to share the cover, writing, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are...' except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!"

Suhana's 21-year-old brother Aryan is already studying filmmaking in Los Angeles. Suhana plans to join her brother over the summer to do a short course in acting. Like every other teenager, her plan is to build a portfolio that is strong enough to get her into a good university. Unlike every other teenager, though, she's dead certain of her future career - acting.

