Photos: AbRam Khan is a trendsetter, rocks the mismatch shoe trend

AbRam Khan stepped out with mother Gauri Khan in Juhu, Mumbai. He was seen getting goofy with momma

AbRam Khan and his shoes. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest pie AbRam Khan was clicked with mother Gauri Khan at Soho house. The little one stepped out with momma for some classes. Dressed in a blue tee with the caption, 'Party Animal' and black shorts, AbRam looked cute as a button. What caught our attention was the mismatch shoes worn by the superstar's lad.

AbRam surely knows how to rock the mismatch shoe trend! The red-and-blue shoes have become the talk of the town now. AbRam Khan was seen waving at the shutterbugs while they clicked him with Gauri Khan.

Take a look at the pictures:

Momma Gauri couldn't help but smile looking at her kid posing for the cameras. It's quite delightful to see AbRam waving at the shutterbugs since he's refrained from getting clicked at multiple occasions in the past.

Gauri Khan looked classy in a chequered shirt and denim with flip flops and her shades on.

On the other hand, doting dad Shah Rukh Khan had recently shared a picture with his two sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam. While one photo features AbRam with SRK, the other shows the loving bond shared between his two sons. Along with the pictures, the superstar also explained the 'Playboys' mantra' on social media.

He wrote, "Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half...Playing is All of it!! The Playboys mantra."

Shah Rukh is undoubtedly a complete family man. Time and again the star shares pictures with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam.

The 53-year-old actor's recently released Aanand L Rai film, Zero failed to charm the audience, although, the actor's acting chops were appreciated by everyone. Buzz is that King Khan has opted out of Ronnie Screwvala's Saare Jahan Se Achha, which was based on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film was earlier offered to Aamir Khan, and he suggested Shah Rukh would suit the best for this role. However, even SRK has backed out of the film, and rumours are that he will soon start shooting for Don 3.

