AbRam Khan is left giggling by Yohan Khan's antics, see photos

bollywood

The latest pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Sohail Khan's sons - AbRam and Yohan will make you smile

AbRam Khan with Yohan Khan. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan was photographed by the shutterbugs as he went to meet his friend Yohan Khan, son of actor Sohail Khan. The former was accompanied by his nanny and visited Sohail's Bandra residence to catch up with his friend. Going by the pictures clicked by the photographers, one can only say that the two young boys had a great time with each other.

Dressed in colourful tees and shorts, both AbRam Khan and Yohan Khan looked happy and in a cheerful mood. Take a look at the pictures below: (All pictures/Yogen Shah)

On Sunday, AbRam's superstar father Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of himself with the little toddler. In the photo, both, Shah Rukh and AbRam are seen lazying on an oversized white couch at their Bandra home. He captioned the photo as, "Weekend Research: "A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two". We r the other two and we don't agree mom! [sic]"

Sohail Khan's son, Yohan is not that often spotted by the paparazzi. This is for the first time that both, AbRam and Yohan are seen enjoying like any other young boys.

Don't they look adorable?

Also Read: Gauri Khan's store turns photo booth for Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates